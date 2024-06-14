By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These recent grads received scholarships from Cumming Vietnam Veterans group
(L-R) Scholarship recipients Anna Skrip, Colin Kowalczyk, Andrew Radtke, Annalise Leitner and Natalie Knight. Not pictured is Alexa Boada. Photo courtesy of Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America
Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America honored the service and sacrifice of six Georgians killed-in-action in the Vietnam War on June 4 with scholarships presented in their memory to Forsyth County high school graduates.