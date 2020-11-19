Dr. Josh Lowe named 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals named Forsyth Central High School’s Dr. Josh Lowe as the 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year.

“I am so pleased to see Dr. Lowe earn this award,” said Mitch Young, principal of Forsyth Central High School. “He has done so much behind the scenes to make Forsyth Central a better school. From his mentorship of new administrators to his work with our teachers, Dr. Lowe has modeled humility, has inspired others to reach higher, and has provided support for all of those that he has worked with.

“Quite simply, Dr. Lowe has exemplified what it means to be a servant leader at FCHS!” Young continued.

Lowe said that he was attending a faculty meeting to celebrate the school’s 95% graduation rate when he heard the news that he had earned the award, pleasantly surprised by what he described as an honor from the GASSP.

Lowe accepted the award on behalf of the entire team of faculty and staff at Forsyth Central as the work that he does on campus is a collaborative effort with what he said is the best team of people and best school out there.

“It is a reflection of our team and the great work that we’re all a part of here at Central, and I’m very honored to have been selected,” Lowe said. “I really am proud to have had the opportunity to represent the Forsyth County School District and Forsyth Central with this award.”

Lowe has worked in public education for 20 years now, serving as a teacher and coach and then as an athletic director in other districts before serving as the assistant principal at Jackson High School. Eventually, he made his way to Forsyth County to serve as the assistant principal at Forsyth Central, and he has been loving his work there ever since.

“I truly enjoy serving in education leadership,” Lowe said. “I still come to work after all these years excited to be here every day, and I love working with the teachers and the students and the rest of the team here at Central.”

Lowe said that he is excited and honored to continue working in Forsyth County and continue working to make what is already the best school even better.

“At the end of the day, I love working with our students,” Lowe said. “I love coming to work and having the opportunity to serve here at the C-House with just such an outstanding faculty and staff and so many terrific kids. I am blessed to serve at such a wonderful place.”