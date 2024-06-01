By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This East Forsyth High School athlete accepted her nomination for the U.S. Naval Academy
06012024BECCA WADE
Becca Wade, a senior at East Forsyth High School, accepted a nomination from Rep. Rich McCormick to attend the U.S. Naval Academy beginning this summer. Photo courtesy of Becca Wade
Becca Wade couldn’t believe it when she first got her letter of assurance last October with the news that, as long as she could secure a nomination, she would be accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.