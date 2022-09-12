Audio of East Forsyth principal using racial slur in conversation with student angers parents

Several East Forsyth High School families expressed concern this weekend after seeing a video circulating of Principal Jeff Cheney saying “the full N-word” during a conversation with a white student.

According to a statement from Forsyth County Schools, Cheney, who is also white, and two school staff members met with the student on Friday, Sept. 9, about his “continued use of offensive language.” This includes the word “cracker,” a racial epithet directed toward white individuals that was said several times during the conversation.

“The goal of the meeting was for the student to understand that we must all be sensitive and respectful to others,” the statement reads. “The student recorded the meeting without informing the three adults. The student then took a small portion of the recording and shared it with others.”

The 38-second video does not show Cheney or the student, but viewers can hear their voices in the recording.

“What am I calling you that is so bad?” the student asks Cheney in the video.

“Cracker,” Cheney replies. “Cracker is slang for white and it’s the antonym to [the full N-word], which is a very offensive comment …. It’s like almost saying that to a white person. And so we don’t want kids using the term cracker here.”