East Forsyth principal takes voluntary leave of absence to ‘reflect’ after use of racial slur captured on video by a student

Jeff Cheney. - photo by For the Forsyth County News East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney is taking a temporary leave of absence in light of recent controversy caused by a video in which he uses a racial slur in a conversation with a student.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden sent an announcement to the school’s parents Wednesday morning, informing them that Cheney had requested the leave of absence to “have time to reflect, process and move forward” after the incident.

Bearden stated in the message that he approved Cheney’s request for a voluntary leave of absence and promised to “stay in contact with him.”

“I am writing to ask for your continued support of the East Forsyth leadership team, teachers and staff during this time period,” Bearden stated. “We appreciate you and your family and are committed to moving forward with you.

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo told the Forsyth County News that Bearden met with teachers and staff Wednesday morning before the message was sent out to parents. Right now, she said there is no set date for when Cheney is expected to return to his position at the school.

“We will communicate to teachers, staff, parents and guardians and students when new information becomes available,” Caracciolo said.



