By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Education Foundation surprises these Forsyth County schools with $109,000 in grants
08252023FRIYAY
Leaders with the Forsyth County Education Foundation and South Forsyth High School stand with Principal Pam Bibik and journalism teacher Chelsey Favini as they hold up a giant check for more than $4,500. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A team from Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Education Foundation walked into South Forsyth High School Friday morning with a huge sign, pom-poms and a famous local duck to bring some exciting news.