‘Exactly the same piece of equipment they are going to be using on the jobs’— State leaders tour East Forsyth career pathways

State leaders recently learned a few things from students in career pathways at East Forsyth High School.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, members of Georgia’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Commission met at East Forsyth, where members discussed statewide workforce initiatives, learned about career pathway programs in local schools and took a look at what students were taking on in the pathways.
Student Jacob Zarfoss, who is in the engineering and technology pathway, said it has given him hands-experience by allowing him to use 3D printers, compete in robotics challenges and to drive the program’s Electrathon car, a competition electric vehicle.
“I’ve just always loved building things, always been very hands-on with different components,” he said. “I’ve been loving the electrical side of it. Currently, we have a student wiring up one of our speed controllers for our new Electrathon [competition] car that we actually just raced a few weeks ago. It’s all built in-house, student-built, student-driven, student-designed.”
East student Kendall Parks said she was initially interested in the school’s construction and carpentry pathway, where students were creating holiday pieces and creating miniature houses to show design elements, because it gave students a career path that didn’t necessarily include going to college.
“Personally, I do this because I don’t really want to go to college, and construction is a big industry that doesn’t necessarily require a college degree to get into and learn about,” she said.
While other programs work with tools, software and other training methods, students and staff in the early childhood education pathway operate a bilingual daycare facility at the school for youngsters in the community along with getting job training at schools and local daycares.
“When we start the school year, they basically come in and observe us putting together lessons, creating the lessons, the hooks, the transitions, the closers, all of that stuff, and then by the end, this semester, they’re actually running, teaching, creating lessons,” said department chair Sharon Nizialek. “Then, these kids go out into the community in January and do internships all over Forsyth County.”
District 11 state Rep. Rick Jasperse, whose district will include northeast Forsyth starting next session, he was impressed with the school’s offerings, even trying out a excavator simulator used in the heavy equipment operations pathway.
“I was thrilled today to look at the equipment. You know, there’s always this whining about equipment down there [at the Gold Dome] when the budget comes through,” Jasperse, co-chair of the CTAE Committee, said. “I don’t think they understand, that’s exactly the same piece of equipment they are going to be using on the job site or in manufacturing or in a television studio or in a culinary arts place. We’ve got to make sure we replicate that so that its effective education.”
Principal Jeff Cheney said it was a great showcase for the school.
“For our students to be able to step up and interact with this audience, communicate very clearly what our programs and pathways are about, what the future is for them, was just an amazing experience.”