‘Exactly the same piece of equipment they are going to be using on the jobs’— State leaders tour East Forsyth career pathways

State leaders recently learned a few things from students in career pathways at East Forsyth High School.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, members of Georgia’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Commission met at East Forsyth, where members discussed statewide workforce initiatives, learned about career pathway programs in local schools and took a look at what students were taking on in the pathways.

Student Jacob Zarfoss, who is in the engineering and technology pathway, said it has given him hands-experience by allowing him to use 3D printers, compete in robotics challenges and to drive the program’s Electrathon car, a competition electric vehicle.

“I’ve just always loved building things, always been very hands-on with different components,” he said. “I’ve been loving the electrical side of it. Currently, we have a student wiring up one of our speed controllers for our new Electrathon [competition] car that we actually just raced a few weeks ago. It’s all built in-house, student-built, student-driven, student-designed.”