FCN talks school safety, mental health and metal detectors with Superintendent Mitch Young and Sheriff Ron Freeman. Here are the answers to your questions
09232024FREEMAN AND YOUNG
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman and Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Mitch Young recently sat down with Forsyth County News to discuss school safety efforts and answer questions from the community. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School earlier this month, county leaders said they have been talking a lot with community members about what is being done to keep schools in Forsyth County safe.