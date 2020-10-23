Forsyth Central community, parents raise concerns about Hendricks Middle School redistricting at public forum

The Forsyth County Board of Education met with parents and community members on Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Forsyth Central High School auditorium for the first public forum on the 2021 redistricting plan, which will change school attendance lines for the next school year.

This first public forum was held to discuss the middle school redistricting maps that the district has drafted to help populate the new Hendricks Middle School, which will open in August. Under the proposed plan, a large group of students from Otwell, Liberty and Vickery Creek middle schools will move to the new school.

Several parents of students from Otwell brought up concerns to the board about their kids being moved out of the school, with many of them saying it would not make sense for their kids to move from Otwell to another middle school and then return to Forsyth Central for high school.

Otwell parent Scott Knight, who spoke for other parents in the Castlebrooke subdivision off Castleberry Road near Whitlow Elementary, said that Whitlow, Otwell and Forsyth Central all have similar STEM programs that work well together.

Under the current plan, the kids in his subdivision are some of the 241 students who would be moved from Otwell to Vickery Creek.

“These are all programs that kind of naturally feed into Forsyth Central, and there is a lot of collaboration that happens between Central and Otwell,” Knight said. “With the current proposal, we feel that attending Vickery and then coming back to Central kind of breaks that continuity that’s there today.”