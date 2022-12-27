Forsyth Commissioners recognize world champs on iGEM team at Lambert High School

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Lambert High School’s iGEM team for its win at the iGEM 2022 Grand Jamboree annual international competition held in Paris, France.

The iGEM team, or International Genetically Engineered Machine, is made up of 28 students and three advisers who all took home the International High School Grand Prize back in October at what is considered “the most important global synthetic biology gathering,” according to the competition’s website.

During the jamboree, more than 350 teams presented their ideas to address the world’s most pressing problems. For Lambert’s submission, the team created a blood-based test for the early detection of coronary artery disease.

According to Lambert’s submission, the screening test, CADlock, uses three unregulated miRNA biomarkers to find the presence of the disease, a much less costly and invasive procedure compared to current detection methods.