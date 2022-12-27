Forsyth Commissioners recognize world champs on iGEM team at Lambert High School

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Lambert High School’s iGEM team for its win at the iGEM 2022 Grand Jamboree annual international competition held in Paris, France.
The iGEM team, or International Genetically Engineered Machine, is made up of 28 students and three advisers who all took home the International High School Grand Prize back in October at what is considered “the most important global synthetic biology gathering,” according to the competition’s website.
During the jamboree, more than 350 teams presented their ideas to address the world’s most pressing problems. For Lambert’s submission, the team created a blood-based test for the early detection of coronary artery disease.
According to Lambert’s submission, the screening test, CADlock, uses three unregulated miRNA biomarkers to find the presence of the disease, a much less costly and invasive procedure compared to current detection methods.
This test could help catch the disease early and possibly prevent the 17.8 million deaths it causes across the globe every year. According to the submission, coronary artery disease is most prevalent in the southeast region of the U.S.
The 370 judges involved in the competition recognized Lambert’s team with six nominations, including the best in show award for the high school level. According to a press release, Lambert was the only high school team from the U.S. to receive such a nomination.
“The Board of Commissioners congratulates Lambert’s iGEM team for this outstanding accomplishment and for representing the future of the community so well in this international competition,” the board wrote in a statement.
For more information about CADlock, visit the team’s submission online at 2022.igem.wiki/lambert-ga/index.html. To learn more about the 2022 Grand Jamboree, visit jamboree.igem.org/2022.