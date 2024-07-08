The Forsyth County Board of Education announced on Monday that it is pushing back three public hearings for its millage rate to later this month.
Forsyth County Board of Ed. pushes back millage rate public hearings to later this month
Latest
-
Reaching for the stars: These Lambert High School students could see their research conducted in outer space
-
A group of South Forsyth High students is working to improve public health across the globe in Nigeria
-
These Forsyth County math students are heading to the international competition in Bali
-
Forsyth County Schools teachers, staff can expect to see paid parental leave double