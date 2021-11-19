Forsyth County Board of Education approves elementary redistricting, 2023 school calendar

Elementary school attendance map for 2022-23

Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young first presented the final drafted map of the 2022-23 elementary school attendance map to the board last week during a work session.

The new attendance lines are meant to help populate New Hope Elementary, scheduled to open in August 2022, and relieve overcrowding in existing elementary schools.

To do this, the district plans to move students from Whitlow, Midway, Vickery Creek and Shiloh Point elementary schools into New Hope for the next school year while also moving 133 students from Brandywine to Big Creek Elementary, which has declined in population over the past several years.

The only change from the original draft was the addition of the full Brookmeade subdivision located off Castleberry Road to the New Hope school district.

Eligibility for out-of-district waivers for this redistricting was also extended to students currently enrolled in the Dual Language Immersion program at Brandywine Elementary School.

Families will be able to fill out out-of-district applications Dec. 1 through Jan. 14. For more information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Without any further changes made, the board members approved the map unanimously.