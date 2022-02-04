Forsyth County Board of Education members air concerns with lack of public feedback for new district lines after county’s approval

Why the BOE approved the October map

During the review, board members said they voted to approve recommended lines in October for a variety of reasons.

They noted the map approved in October meets criteria required by the state. There is equal distribution among the districts with less than 1% difference, and it keeps all sitting officials in their existing districts.

Vice Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said the October map did not significantly change from the “tried and true” district lines that have been in place for the past 10 years, and it passed what they called the “visual test” — with many of the previous oddly-shaped lines being cleaned up and adjusted.

“Another thing that was different with this map that we liked was it ran all along Ga. 400, so each of the five districts now had, we thought, some skin in the game,” Morrissey said. “Each of us had a little bit of 400, which is a major corridor of the county and a lot where the development goes along. [And] when we do our school zones, we try to not cross over those major barriers.”

Morrissey and District 5 representative Lindsey Adams both said the map approved in October was beneficial for the school system because it remained consistent with school feeder patterns, which are communities of interest for the BOE.

This map would have also moved Lambert High School into District 5 where a major high school is not currently located. Morrissey said this would give each of the county districts at least one high school.

“For those reasons, as we discussed it, we felt that this was a good map,” Morrissey said. “It redistricted and addressed the needs for the population. It was a clean and neat map, and we just felt that was logical. For those reasons, we support the map as the Board of Commissioners did at the time.”

After approving the recommended district lines in October and sending them to the state delegation, additional criteria was added. Morrissey said school board members, commissioners and the delegation had a small group meeting on Jan. 6, to discuss new maps and the new criteria.

“They felt it was worth entertaining the idea to split the city with at least three elected officials,” Morrissey said. “They also wanted a minimum of two members to be in the north, the south and try to have at least two in the east and west.”

Morrissey referred to the idea as a hub and spoke model where the map would center on the city of Cumming.

“I think that’s where we kind of have some concerns,” Morrissey said.

Story continues below.