The Forsyth County Education Foundation created these new scholarship opportunities for students

The Forsyth County Education Foundation is offering two new student scholarships this year.

Applications for both the new Tammy Waddell Memorial Scholarship and the Wayne Jones Memorial Scholarship are now open to students. They can apply on the school district’s website at https://www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/Page/55586.

Tammy Waddell was an educator in the county who devoted her life to teaching, nurturing and loving her students. During her time teaching, Waddell knew that education was “rooted in building meaningful relationships with students,” according to the foundation.

“She had a true gift to inspire, educate and touch the lives of the children that passed through her classroom,” the foundation wrote in a statement. “Mrs. Waddell’s legacy was recognized worldwide as news companies across the world picked up the story of her final living request: to recognize her life by providing book bags full of school supplies for students in need instead of flowers at her funeral.”

As a way to continue to honor Waddell and her love of education, the foundation created the Tammy Waddell Memorial Scholarship to provide financial help to a high school senior planning to attend college and study education.