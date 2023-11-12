By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County elementary school recognized families for Veterans Day this year
Students line the halls of Chestatee Elementary to cheer on and celebrate community veterans and military families. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Students, parents and grandparents donned red, white and blue as they filled the auditorium at Chestatee Elementary School on Friday morning, waving small American flags in celebration of Veterans Day.