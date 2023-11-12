Students, parents and grandparents donned red, white and blue as they filled the auditorium at Chestatee Elementary School on Friday morning, waving small American flags in celebration of Veterans Day.
This Forsyth County elementary school recognized families for Veterans Day this year
Latest
-
Why Forsyth County high school students are getting an added virtual learning week this school year
-
Forsyth County Schools is ready to make a big change to an upcoming school year
-
Why this Forsyth County high school turns applying to college into a full celebration
-
Here’s who was inducted into Forsyth Central High’s Alumni Hall of Fame this year