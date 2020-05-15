Forsyth County high school seniors get their caps and gowns drive-thru style

Wearing masks and gloves, Forsyth Central High School staff, led by principal Mitch Young, distributed caps and gowns to graduating seniors on Thursday, May 14.

Any other year, the Forsyth County Schools district and seniors would be anticipating graduation ceremonies next week.

Instead, those will take place on July 30 and July 31, at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, after the spread of the novel coronavirus led Gov. Brian Kemp to close schools for the remainder of the school year.

In addition, the school district is hosting a virtual graduation on May 26 for students who cannot attend the in-person ceremonies.

For students and staff, Thursday was the first time seeing each other in person since mid-March.

“They light up seeing their teachers,” Young said, “and I think the teachers are lighting up even more.”