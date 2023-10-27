By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County principal pulls wacky stunts to raise money for her school. This time, she kissed a pig.
Chestatee Principal Dr. Polly Tennies tries to go in for a kiss with Reuben the pig. Screenshot courtesy of Chestatee Elementary School.
Chestatee Elementary School Principal Dr. Polly Tennies would do anything to raise money for her school and make her students’ day brighter — even if it means kissing a pig.