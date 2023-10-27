Chestatee Elementary School Principal Dr. Polly Tennies would do anything to raise money for her school and make her students’ day brighter — even if it means kissing a pig.
This Forsyth County principal pulls wacky stunts to raise money for her school. This time, she kissed a pig.
Latest
-
This Forsyth County school was recognized for excellence in AP courses
-
How ACT scores in Forsyth County compare to other Georgia school districts
-
‘We’re pretty much the people right now’: Meet the UNG students helping to revolutionize agriculture in Northeast Georgia
-
How women at NASA helped to inspire these Forsyth County aerospace students