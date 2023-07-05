The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan left many borrowers across the nation and in Forsyth County reeling last week while others celebrated the highly anticipated ruling.
Forsyth County residents react to U.S. Supreme Court striking down student loan forgiveness
