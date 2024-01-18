By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County school board begins search process for next superintendent
The Forsyth County Board of Education approves a request for proposal for search firms at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, officially starting the search process for Forsyth County Schools’ next superintendent. Screenshot courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education has officially started the search process for the school system’s next superintendent just over a month after Dr. Jeff Bearden’s announcement that he will be retiring from the role, effective Nov. 1.