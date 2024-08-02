By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County school board names new Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning
Dr. Amy Bartlett is the district’s new Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning this school year. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education announced on Friday that it has approved a new Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.