Forsyth County school board now requires a parent signature for these 5 high school library books
library books
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights found that Forsyth County Schools’ removal of media center books last year “may have created a hostile environment for students.” - photo by FCN file photo
The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to require parental consent for students to check out four challenged library books at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 20.