Forsyth County school board proposes drop in property tax rate for third consecutive year, pushes back public hearings
During the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 16, the district announced it will be lowering its proposed millage rate. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education announced plans to lower the school system’s millage rate for the third consecutive year during a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 16.