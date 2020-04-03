Forsyth County school district moves high school graduation ceremonies to July

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Forsyth County Schools has postponed high school graduation ceremonies until late July, according to a letter from Superintendent Jeff Bearden sent to students and families on Friday afternoon.

In it, Bearden lays out the school district’s new graduation schedule after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered K-12 public schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The graduations will take place Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, in the following order:

● July 30 -- Denmark at 9 a.m.; Lambert at 2 p.m.; and South Forsyth at 7 p.m.

● July 31 -- Forsyth Central at 9 a.m.; West Forsyth at 2 p.m.; and North Forsyth at 7 p.m.

Students who can’t attend the July ceremonies will be able to participate in virtual graduations on May 26. More details about those will be released the week of April 13.

In addition, schools are working to reschedule proms and senior week events. Principals will be releasing videos the week of April 13 with more details.

“We recognize that moving graduation, prom and senior week events to later this summer may create some unforeseen inconveniences and decisions,” Bearden said in the letter, “but it was important for us to offer these traditional face-to-face events for those that wish to/are able to participate. Without a doubt, these extraordinary times have prompted unprecedented but necessary changes in every aspect of our lives.”

Meanwhile, the school system expects to release details about elementary, middle and high school grading for the remainder of the school year the week of April 13.

High school graduations were originally scheduled for May 23, May 26 and May 27, according to the school calendar.