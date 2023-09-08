By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County school kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration this year
Pinecrest Academy is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. - photo by FCN file photo
Pinecrest Academy kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration on Friday morning with a special mass and a rededication of a garden on campus to the school’s first headmaster.