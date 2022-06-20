Forsyth County Schools announce new principals, leadership changes ahead of 2022-23 year

Forsyth County Schools recently announced leadership changes at several schools as it prepares for the start of the 2022-23 year beginning in August.

These schools include Brookwood and Kelly Mill elementary schools, Alliance Academy for Innovation and West Forsyth High School.

Tracey Smith, the current principal of Brookwood Elementary is planning to take on the principalship at Kelly Mill Elementary this summer, taking over for Ron McAllister who resigned earlier this month.