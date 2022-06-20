Forsyth County Schools announce new principals, leadership changes ahead of 2022-23 year

Forsyth County Schools recently announced leadership changes at several schools as it prepares for the start of the 2022-23 year beginning in August.
These schools include Brookwood and Kelly Mill elementary schools, Alliance Academy for Innovation and West Forsyth High School.
Tracey Smith, the current principal of Brookwood Elementary is planning to take on the principalship at Kelly Mill Elementary this summer, taking over for Ron McAllister who resigned earlier this month.
Smith has served as the principal at Brookwood since 2017 and has worked with FCS since 2000 when she joined on as a teacher at Cumming Elementary. In 2005, she was assistant principal at Chattahoochee Elementary School before transferring to Mashburn Elementary where she served as assistant principal and then as principal from 2009 to 2017.
Another principal, Brandi Cannizzaro with Alliance Academy for Innovation, was promoted to the district office this summer and will take over as the assistant director of college and career development beginning on July 1.
Current assistant director Tracey Winkler will be taking over as an assistant principal at Denmark High School.
Cannizzaro previously worked in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties as a teacher before coming to South Forsyth High School in 2004 where she started teaching math and eventually transitioned into school leadership as an assistant principal. She also worked as an assistant principal at Lambert High School before earning the opportunity to open Alliance Academy for Innovation in 2016.
With Cannizzaro’s move, FCS later announced that current West Forsyth’s Principal Karl Mercer will be taking over as Alliance’s new principal for the 2022-23 year.
Mercer has been with the school district since 2002 when he began teaching math at Forsyth Central High School. Since then, he has served as assistant principal at Forsyth Central, assessment coordinator and director of accountability for the district, and he has served as principal at West Forsyth since 2017.
Forsyth County Schools stated that announcements for new principals for West Forsyth and Brookwood will be made by the end of June.
“Congratulations and best wishes to these …. fine educators in their new roles!” the district wrote in a statement.