Forsyth County Schools announces closures to extend through spring break

Forsyth County Schools announced Tuesday morning that it plans to move forward with a normal operating schedule after spring break on Monday, April 13.

The school system made the announcement in light of Gov. Brian Kemp’s order yesterday to close all public primary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state starting March 18 to March 31, confusing schedules that had already been set by some public school systems.

According to the announcement, FCS will continue teaching students online through Friday, April 3, and then students will have the week off for their scheduled spring break before returning to a normal school schedule on April 13.

FCS stated that a decision on if it will resume extracurriculars such as athletics, field trips and other activities will be made later on.