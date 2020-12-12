Forsyth County Schools announces switch to virtual learning for all high school students starting Monday

Forsyth County Schools announced on Saturday that all high school students, except for Special Education self-contained classes, will switch to virtual learning starting on Monday, Dec. 14. Monday will be a planning day so teachers can prepare and students can retrieve items they need from their schools. Virtual learning will then begin on Tuesday.

In an announcement to students and parents, the district stated that that the decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and direct exposures within the schools.