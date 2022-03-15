Forsyth County Schools delays plans to remove class rankings from students’ transcripts

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the feedback over the past year “has been interesting” considering the decision was made directly on the behalf of students.

“It was not generated by staff,” Bearden said. “It was students in part of our advisory committee saying this is creating a really unhealthy situation in our schools. People are looking at that all of the time, it causes this ultra-competitive [environment], and then kids are taking those additional courses to try to bump that up.

“And our students were saying, we think it would be healthier if it was removed,” he continued.

Bearden said the feedback they have received asking that the class rank not be removed has been from “the adults in our community.”



“So that’s why we put it kind of on the backburner for now,” he said.

Gordy said that the main reason for the delay, however, is the district’s continued work on its 2022-27 strategic plan.



Depending on the final, overarching district goals, she said the High School Improvement Committee might need to go back “to make sure that we are in line with those items [before] …. moving forward with any type of change with the high schools.”

According to the district’s strategic planning timeline released in September, the plan will be presented to the board for final approval in May.

“We feel that, at this juncture, we can’t make the best decisions moving forward until we have that information,” Gordy said.

Gordy explained that even if the district removed students’ class ranking from their transcripts, they would still be able to find out their class ranking through their counselors and other resources, especially since the information is required for many college and scholarship applications.

BOE Vice Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said she does not think the change would have a major impact on students.

“Masking it isn’t going to change that drive,” Morrissey said. “They’ll still take the [extra] classes, so it’s kind of artificial.”

Other board members suggested that the committee look at other possible ways to help relieve students’ stress around class ranking.

District 5’s Lindsey Adams said the system in which class ranking is determined could be looked at while Tom Cleveland, who represents District 3, suggested opening up more summer classes to students so they can either catch up or get ahead without adding to their schedule during the regular school year.

Bearden pointed out that some courses, such as fitness, are already available to students over the summer.

Aside from the removal of class ranking, Gordy said they also decided to delay implementation of the committee’s original plan to limit the number of quality points students could receive to eight per school year.

But other plans made last year for the high schools have since been implemented.

Gordy said students are now considered full-time with a course load of six classes instead of seven, and they have expanded honor graduate statuses to account for individuals with higher GPAs.

This means that, beginning this May, students finishing high school with a 3.5-3.99 GPA will receive honors, and those finishing with a 4.0 and above will receive high honors.

“Historically, an honor graduate was anyone who had a 3.5 or above as their final GPA for high school,” Gordy said. “And with the type of classes that our students take in Forsyth County, we have many students that have well over a 4.0 as a GPA, and we felt it appropriate to provide different types of honors depending upon where your GPA falls.”

For more information on future high school plans, visit the FCS website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.