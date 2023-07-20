By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Forsyth County Schools leader was chosen as the statewide School Nurse Administrator of the Year
Health Services Facilitator Heidi Avila speaks at a Forsyth County Board of Education meeting. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Board of Education recognized Heidi Avila, the school district’s health services facilitator, at its regular meeting on Tuesday after she won the Georgia Association of School Nurses Administrator of the Year award.