Forsyth County Schools may add another $2,000 in pay increases for teachers, staff to 2022-23 budget

Forsyth County Schools announced an update to its tentative fiscal year 2023 budget on Friday, June 3, explaining there will be additional raises for teachers and other employees.
In the announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the new proposed budget would provide teachers with an additional $2,000 pay increase alongside the already-proposed $2,000 raise, which was presented to the Forsyth County Board of Education in May.
The combined $4,000 raise, if passed by the board later this month, will take effect in the 2022-23 school year beginning in August.
FCS employees eligible for a step increase will also receive an additional raise, and other certified and classified employees will receive a minimum $2,000 increase and 1% cost-of-living adjustment.
“If passed by the Board of Education as presented, a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree would start at $50,746,” Bearden said. “This is a huge step forward for us. FCS is the 5th largest district in Georgia and continues to lead the state in academic performance. We must remain competitive with surrounding school districts in terms of salaries and benefits to not only recruit the best but also to keep the best.”
In the announcement, FCS reminded the community that it is the largest employer in Forsyth County, and nearly 90% of the proposed $578,498,654 budget will be spent on salaries and benefits for employees.
FCS has also proposed keeping the operational millage rate of 17.3 mills for the 2022-23 year — the same millage rate that has been kept in place for the past eight years. The proposed budget would also decrease the debt services millage rate by a full mill — reducing from 2.418 to 1.418.
“For those of you who live in Forsyth County like me, you have likely seen an increase in your projected property taxes,” Bearden said. “Why? The market has driven property values to historic levels. The increase is not a result of the school district. However, we understand the challenges of our economy and have lowered the debt services millage rate to ease the burden for taxpayers.”
The Board of Education passed the original tentative FY 2023 budget in May, and Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel will present it to the board again on Tuesday, June 28, for final approval.
Budget hearings will take place June 21, at 8:30 a.m. and June 28, at 5 p.m. Millage rate hearings will take place on June 21, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on June 28, at 5:30 p.m. All hearings will be at the Academies of Creative Education located at 1160 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming behind the Board of Education building.