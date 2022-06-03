Forsyth County Schools may add another $2,000 in pay increases for teachers, staff to 2022-23 budget

Forsyth County Schools announced an update to its tentative fiscal year 2023 budget on Friday, June 3, explaining there will be additional raises for teachers and other employees.

In the announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the new proposed budget would provide teachers with an additional $2,000 pay increase alongside the already-proposed $2,000 raise, which was presented to the Forsyth County Board of Education in May.

The combined $4,000 raise, if passed by the board later this month, will take effect in the 2022-23 school year beginning in August.

FCS employees eligible for a step increase will also receive an additional raise, and other certified and classified employees will receive a minimum $2,000 increase and 1% cost-of-living adjustment.