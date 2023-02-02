Forsyth County Schools names new principals for 2023-24

Forsyth County Schools recently announced another three principals have been named for the 2023-24 school year.
The Forsyth County Board of Education approved the appointments soon after principals for South Forsyth High, Whitlow Elementary and Lambert High schools were chosen late in January.
These new appointments will fill those principalships at Settles Bridge Elementary, Liberty Middle and Riverwatch Middle schools.
Amber Lamb
The board named Amber Lamb, current assistant principal at Silver City Elementary, principal for Settles Bridge.
Lamb began her career in 2003 as a first grade teacher at Big Creek Elementary before moving on to Shiloh Point Elementary to teach second grade. She then served as a gifted program teacher at Sharon Elementary from 2007-2010 and a third grade, Title I, and gifted teacher at Midway Elementary from 2010-2014.
In 2014, she moved to Settles Bridge to serve as an instructional coach for two years before moving again to Cumming Elementary to work as a quality work facilitator and then assistant principal. She transferred to Silver City in 2021.
Lamb holds a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education and a master’s degree in children’s literature and language arts from the University of Georgia along with an Educational Specialist Degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont University. She will take over for current Settles Bridge principal Sarah Von Esh as she moves up to the district office in the summer.
Dawn Hudson
The board also named Dawn Hudson principal for Liberty Middle School.
Hudson currently serves as an assistant principal at North Forsyth Middle and has worked in Forsyth County Schools since the start of her career in 2000. She taught science and language arts at South Forsyth and Liberty Middle schools until 2009 when she switched roles to become a graduation coach at Little Mill Middle.
She began her career in administration in 2012, serving as an assistant principal at South Forsyth Middle before taking on her current role at North Forsyth Middle in 2016.
Hudson holds a bachelor’s in middle grade education from North Georgia College and State University, a master’s in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University, and an Educational Specialist Degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.
She will be taking over the principalship following Amanda Thrower who is moving on to serve as principal at Lambert High School this summer.
Carrie MacAllaster
Carrie MacAllaster was named the next principal at Riverwatch Middle School, leaving her current role as an assistant principal at Forsyth Central High.
MacAllaster began her career in education in 1998, serving as an English teacher at the South Gwinnett, North Gwinnett and Gwinnett Online campus. In 2013, she joined Forsyth County Schools as an English teacher and Instructional Technology Specialist at South Forsyth High where she was named an assistant principal in 2015. She transferred to Forsyth Central in 2020 where she has worked since.
She holds a bachelor’s in English and secondary education from Georgia State University, a master’s in interrelated special education from North Georgia College and State University, and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
MacAllaster will be taking the position after Pamela Bibuk who is leaving to take on the principalship at South Forsyth High this summer.
Todd McClelland
Along with the three principal appointments, the board also approved a promotion for North Forsyth Middle School Principal Todd McClelland, who will move to the district office next school year as the Director of Food and Nutrition.
McClelland has worked in education for 25 years, serving as a history and geography teacher and then assistant principal in Colorado and Texas before coming to Forsyth County in 2008. He served as an assistant principal at Piney Grove Middle until 2016 when he moved to North Forsyth Middle.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado and a leadership certification from the University of Phoenix.
For more information on new principal appointments, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.