Forsyth County Schools releases proposed redistricting plans for New Hope Elementary

Forsyth County Schools released a draft of proposed elementary school redistricting plans during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, to allow the community to look over changes and provide feedback.

The district has since posted a map of proposed elementary school attendance lines to its website along with plans showing how many students will potentially move from their current schools to help populate New Hope Elementary, which is expected to open in August 2022.

According to the current proposed plans, the district will move 274 students from Whitlow, 311 students from Midway, 166 students from Vickery Creek and 189 students from Shiloh Point Elementary School into New Hope for the 2022-23 school year.

As part of the plan, the district also proposed moving 133 students from Brandywine to Big Creek Elementary. Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said this move would help with overcrowding at Brandywine and help to further populate Big Creek, which has shrunk over the past several years.