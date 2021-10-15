Forsyth County Schools releases proposed redistricting plans for New Hope Elementary

Forsyth County Schools released a draft of proposed elementary school redistricting plans during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, to allow the community to look over changes and provide feedback.
The district has since posted a map of proposed elementary school attendance lines to its website along with plans showing how many students will potentially move from their current schools to help populate New Hope Elementary, which is expected to open in August 2022.
According to the current proposed plans, the district will move 274 students from Whitlow, 311 students from Midway, 166 students from Vickery Creek and 189 students from Shiloh Point Elementary School into New Hope for the 2022-23 school year.
As part of the plan, the district also proposed moving 133 students from Brandywine to Big Creek Elementary. Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said this move would help with overcrowding at Brandywine and help to further populate Big Creek, which has shrunk over the past several years.
Young said a major goal of the current redistricting process is to relieve overcrowding at existing elementary schools, and each of the schools impacted by the proposed plan currently exceed their student capacities.
While elementary students and their families may see their districted schools change next school year, district leaders hope to continue with guidelines followed in previous years which allow for rising fifth graders and their siblings to stay at their current school for that last year.
In these out-of-district situations, families must provide their own transportation.
Without accounting for out-of-district waivers, the current proposed plan would allow New Hope Elementary to open in August with an enrollment of 940 students.
Based on projections, 47% of New Hope students will move on to Vickery Creek Middle School, 20% will go to Piney Grove and 33% will go to DeSana.
Parents and community members can now review the proposed redistricting plans on the FCS website. There is also a link there to an online survey where families will be able to provide feedback on the changes. That survey will be open through Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Board of Education Chair Kristin Morrissey emphasized at the meeting Tuesday that it is important for families to fill out the survey and make their voice heard.
“By putting their information into the survey, not only all board members will see that information, but all the staff who need to see that to make potential changes,” Morrissey said. “If they put it in the survey, everybody sees the same thing.”
The board will also hold an in-person public forum for families to come out and give their feedback on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Forsyth Central High School auditorium.
After going over feedback and making any needed changes, Young plans to present the district map to the board again on Nov. 16, for final approval.