Forsyth County Schools searching for business, industry volunteers to help conduct mock interviews with students

Forsyth County Schools is seeking business and industry volunteers to help conduct professional mock interviews with junior and senior career pathway and internship students to help prepare them for life after school.
The school system hosts these community-led mock interviews for students every year, giving students the chance to practice their interviewing and resume writing skills one-on-one with local business leaders and associates.
Through this experience, students receive immediate verbal and written feedback from business and industry professionals on their performance and professional dress while going over what may be expected at a job interview.
“Our students are looking forward to this opportunity as they experience how to search, prepare, and apply for a job,” Director of College and Career Development Dr. Valery Lowe stated in an email.
But to get these mock interviews set up for students, Lowe and her team are currently looking for local business and industry volunteers to help guide and give advice to students.
Volunteers do not have to have interviewing experience as district leaders will offer support and provide scripts for interviewers to follow.
When possible, FCS is asking volunteers to sign up in half- to full-day increments. Each student interview will last 15-20 minutes and will be geared toward their current career pathway.
Lowe stated that employers ready to hire students can also use the opportunity to conduct “live” interviews.
For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit https://t.co/4fzEXGLMm1.