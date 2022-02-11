Forsyth County Schools searching for business, industry volunteers to help conduct mock interviews with students

Forsyth County Schools is seeking business and industry volunteers to help conduct professional mock interviews with junior and senior career pathway and internship students to help prepare them for life after school.

The school system hosts these community-led mock interviews for students every year, giving students the chance to practice their interviewing and resume writing skills one-on-one with local business leaders and associates.

Through this experience, students receive immediate verbal and written feedback from business and industry professionals on their performance and professional dress while going over what may be expected at a job interview.