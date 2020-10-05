Forsyth County Schools see slight rise in COVID-19 cases following fall break; number of students, staff in quarantine continues to fall

More than 20 face-to-face students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Forsyth County the week following fall break, bringing just a small rise in cases since mid-September.

According to data posted to the Forsyth County Schools website, 23 students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of September, and six students and staff members tested positive during the fall break, which started on Sept. 21 and ended on Sept. 25.

One of the 435 transportation staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

The website notes that 12 of the students or staff members and the transportation staff member who tested positive in the week following fall break did not have any direct exposure to others enrolled in or working at one of the schools.

Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo also said that 0.37% of face-to-face students and staff have faced direct exposure to the virus – out of 38,947 total students and staff, that would be around 144 individuals.

These numbers show only a slight rise in cases from before fall break when the school system reported 13 cases in one week, from Sept. 14-18.

Schools throughout the county stressed to students and parents online to keep safety measures in mind during the break, even offering safe, staycation alternatives for families who still wanted to go out and have fun.

Although the number of active positive cases in schools have gone up following the break, the number of students and staff who are quarantined after facing direct exposure to the virus continues to go down each week.

For now, Caracciolo said that the school system’s main focus is to make sure that everyone continues to follow safety guidelines as students continue with face-to-face learning.

“Our biggest challenge right now is to keep students that are able to wear a mask to consistently wear it throughout the day,” Caracciolo said. “They are comfortable with their peers and teachers who they have been around for eight weeks of school, but we must remain committed to practicing proactive behaviors to keep our schools healthy and safe.”