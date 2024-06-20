The Forsyth County Board of Education voted at a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18, to approve a policy change that will double paid parental leave for school staff, coinciding with a new state law.
Forsyth County Schools teachers, staff can expect to see paid parental leave double
Latest
-
Property taxes are set to rise again. Here’s how you can give feedback to the Forsyth County school board before a final decision is made.
-
These Forsyth County high schoolers are teaching young kids public speaking skills
-
These recent grads received scholarships from Cumming Vietnam Veterans group
-
‘Representation matters.’ This New Hope Elementary teacher hopes to leave a lasting impact on her students