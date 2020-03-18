Forsyth County Schools will expand services to feed students, families during coronavirus crisis

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County public school system announced Wednesday that it plans to expand food assistance for students and families while schools are closed amid the coronavirus crisis, adding a weekday delivery service for certain neighborhoods along with a mobile pantry service in partnership with The Place of Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Schools’s new delivery service will start Friday, March 20, and continue through Friday, April 3. School system buses will stop at locations along seven routes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and provide lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day in neighborhoods in the Liberty, Little Mill, North Forsyth and Otwell middle school districts where 50% or more of residents are eligible for meal benefits, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Liberty Middle School route No. 1

11:37 a.m. -- Ansley Park Way and Olivia View Court

11:50 a.m. -- Sewells Farm Rd. and Farm House Lane

12:05 p.m. -- 6911 Spring Creek Lane

12:20 p.m. -- 6922 Heardsville Rd.

12:40 p.m. -- 1810 Sawnee Mobile Home Park

1:00 p.m. -- 2635 Dr Bramblett Rd.

Little Middle School route No. 1

11:40 a.m. -- 7805 Wilkinson Dr.

12:05 p.m. -- Picklesimer Rd. and Noah Rd.

12:20 p.m. -- Picklesimer Rd. and Bourbons Ct.

12:35 p.m. -- Truman Mountain Rd. and Sawnee Lane

12:50 p.m. -- 5450 Truman Mountain Rd.

1:05 p.m. -- 5635 Quail Trail

1:17 p.m. -- Crooked O Trail and Nugget Trail

Little Middle School route No. 2

11:45 a.m. -- Apache Trail and Cherokee Trail

12:00 p.m. -- Knight Rd. and Armour Ct.

12:15 p.m. -- 8065 Knight Rd.

12:30 p.m. -- Crystal Cove Trail and Medlock Rd.

12:45 p.m. -- Crystal Cove Trl. and Sawnee Way

12:55 p.m. -- Crystal Cove Trl. and Habitat Dr.

1:05 p.m. -- Crystal Cove Trl. and Gayle Trl.

North Forsyth Middle School route No. 1

11:35 a.m. -- Punch Hammond Rd. and Bailey Dr.

11:40 a.m. -- Punch Hammond Rd. and Hammond Dr.

12:05 p.m. -- Club Dr. and Scott Rd.

12:15 p.m. -- Virginia Ave. and Wisdom Rd.

12:30 p.m. -- 5195 Archer Ave.

North Forsyth Middle School route No. 2

11:50 a.m. -- 6120 Hickory Hills Rd.

12:05 p.m. -- Overton Circle and Sullivan Dr.

12:20 p.m. -- Edison Dr. and Hickory Hills Rd.

12:35 p.m. -- Jonsway Rd. and Briardale Dr.

12:50 p.m. -- Vanns Tavern Rd. and Athens Park Rd.

1:05 p.m. -- Cypress Oaks Pl. and Maple Run Trl.

1:20 p.m. -- Horseshoe Bend and Cain Circle

1:30 p.m. -- Vanns Tavern Rd. and Duran Circle

Otwell Middle School route No. 1

11:40 a.m. -- The Willows Apartments at the Pool Parking lot

11:55 a.m. -- Aubrey's Landing Apartments at the Pool Parking lot

12:15 p.m. -- Glenwood Mobile MHP at vacant lot across from Country Boy Trailers

12:35 p.m. -- Piney Grove Rd. and Piney Grove Lane

1 p.m. -- Park Place Mobile MHP at the Wash Pot Coin Laundry

Otwell Middle School route No. 2

11:35 a.m. -- Azalea Circle and Primrose Dr.

11:55 a.m. -- Oxford Rd. and Cambridge Dr.

12:10 p.m. -- Ridgeview Dr. and Ridgeview Dr.

12:25 p.m. -- Continental Dr. and Century Dr.

12:40 p.m. -- Pilgrim Point Rd. and Catalina Dr.

12:55 p.m. -- Pilgrim Point Rd. and Chrysler Dr.

In addition, FCS is opening mobile pantries, in conjunction with The Place of Forsyth, at three locations that will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Monday, March 23 and continuing through Friday, April 3.

Those mobile pantries will be open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and located at Cumming Elementary School on Mondays, Brandywine Elementary School on Tuesdays and Chestatee Elementary School on Wednesdays.

The pantries will provide “shelf-stable groceries for families to supplement grocery budgets” with a limit of one visit at one location per week.

Meanwhile, FCS has extended its free meal pick-up service for students and families through Friday, April 3. All public and private school students in Forsyth County ages preschool to 18, or 21 for students with special needs, can pick up a free lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day on weekdays from 12-1 p.m. at Sawnee Elementary School (1616 Canton Highway) and Whitlow Elementary School (3655 Castleberry Road). Students must be accompanied by an adult.

FCS announced the expanded services after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, March 16 to close all public primary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state until March 31.

Soon after, FCS said it would extend closure of schools and cancellation of extracurriculars through Friday, April 3, after which students are on spring break. FCS plans to return to a normal operating schedule Monday, April 13.