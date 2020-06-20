This Forsyth County student created a free online STEM camp

Arisha Raza knew at an early age that she wanted to pursue a career in a STEM field, and so she regularly attended camps to feed her passion. But Raza found the best STEM camps were often expensive and far away, which excluded students whose families couldn’t afford the cost of attendance or travel.

So Raza designed a camp to break through those barriers called The Radar: it’s virtual and free for all elementary- and middle-school-age students.

“Passion should be free,” Raza, a rising sophomore at Alliance Academy for Innovation, said.

The Radar runs from June 29 to July 28 for students in grades 3-8. Camp sessions are held every Tuesday and Thursday via Zoom, the video conferencing app, and last an hour.

Raza is leading an international effort to pull off The Radar through the website Allforgood.org, a hub for volunteer projects. Raza posted her idea for the camp on the website and was able to recruit volunteers from around the world to help design a logo, website, and marketing materials. Others researched subject areas and created presentations for camp sessions. Others are “student leaders” who will lead the sessions on Zoom.

Raza is just the one behind the scenes coordinating it all.

“I think it’s so fun,” Raza said. “And I know that whatever I’m doing is going to directly affect someone’s life.”