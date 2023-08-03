By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County students return for the first day of school. Here’s what to know about the start to the 2023-24 year.
First day of school
A sign outside of Settles Bridge Elementary welcomes students back for the first day of the 2023-24 year on Thursday, Aug. 3. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Kids filled the hallways of Settles Bridge Elementary on the morning of Thursday, August 3, wearing big smiles and even bigger backpacks as they embarked on their first day of school.