Forsyth County teachers and school staff could be receiving $1,000 retention bonuses next month. Here are the details.

Forsyth County teachers and school support staff could be receiving $1,000 retention supplements next month thanks to changes to the state’s midyear budget announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday, Dec. 18.
