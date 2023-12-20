By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County teachers and school staff could be receiving $1,000 retention bonuses next month. Here are the details.
Forsyth County teachers and school support staff could be receiving $1,000 retention supplements next month thanks to changes to the state’s midyear budget announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday, Dec. 18.