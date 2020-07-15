Forsyth FY21 school budget to use $13M in reserves to overcome state cuts

The Forsyth County Board of Education tentatively approved a fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday that will require $13.7 million from the school system’s reserves to overcome the loss of state funding from the coronavirus pandemic.

During a special-called meeting, Forsyth County Schools chief financial officer Larry Hammel outlined the system’s $485,000,034 in costs for the coming fiscal year, which includes 167 new countywide positions, many of which account for the opening of Poole’s Mill Elementary School.

But Forsyth will have $471,262,137 to spend from its general revenue funds, a $13,736,167 shortfall that reflects a loss of $23,276,542 in state funding and more modest growth in the local tax digest than previous years.

The shortfall will drop the school system’s general fund balance from $75,392,925 to $61,654,758.