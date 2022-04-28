Gov. Brian Kemp visits Forsyth County to sign education bills on parental rights, book bans, curriculum

The package of education bills Kemp signed included the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which includes an outlined process for parents to provide input into what their children will be learning in school. Kemp said this provides more transparency for parents to know exactly what is going on in the classroom.

Under the law, parents have the right to review classroom curriculum and instructional material during the first two weeks of every nine-week grading period.

Kemp also signed Senate Bill 1084, which bans the teaching of “divisive concepts” in the classroom. Under this bill, teachers in the state will not be allowed to teach history in a way that makes a student feel guilty or either superior or inferior because of race.

“It ensures all of our state and nation’s history is taught accurately because, here in Georgia, our classrooms will not be pawns to those who indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas,” Kemp said.

Alongside this, SB 1084 also gives the Georgia High School Association the authority to prohibit transgender students from participating in girls’ sports. While the bill does not outright ban students from participating, it allows the GHSA to create its own policy on the matter.

“As parents of three daughters, [my wife] Marty and I want every young girl in this state to have every opportunity to succeed in the sport that they love,” Kemp told the crowd.