A group of South Forsyth High students is working to improve public health across the globe in Nigeria
Representatives with Leadership Initiatives work with people in Bauchi, Nigeria to complete public health surveys. Photo courtesy of Arya Sitolay.
A group of South Forsyth High School students are providing health resources to communities across the globe in Nigeria. To keep up with the students as they continue working with representatives in Bauchi this next school year and to find out how to donate to their cause, sign up for the group’s newsletter online at forms.gle/dXyvLMVkuzmGobxe9.