A group of South Forsyth High School students are providing health resources to communities across the globe in Nigeria. To keep up with the students as they continue working with representatives in Bauchi this next school year and to find out how to donate to their cause, sign up for the group’s newsletter online at forms.gle/dXyvLMVkuzmGobxe9.
A group of South Forsyth High students is working to improve public health across the globe in Nigeria
