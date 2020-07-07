Harvard acceptance is ‘a dream come true’ for Lambert senior

The COVID-19 outbreak “definitely has not been easy,” Xuan said, due to the cancellation of senior milestones and the annual FBLA conference just days before it was scheduled.



“That was kind of the final event for my term as state president,” Xuan said. “It was the biggest event of the year. It was the event that you work hard all year to get to, and we were the first state officer team in the history of Georgia FBLA not to have a state conference.”

Xuan said while it could be easy to get caught up in the negative, social distancing did give him a chance to consider his school options, read more, take some online courses and spend more time with family before he moves.

Even with all of his successes, Xuan said one of his biggest, though not glamorous, memories came at the first pep rally of his freshman year, when he tried a backflip, with an “emphasis on tried.”

“I didn't get to land it,” Xuan recalled. “I landed on my neck/back area, and if that weren't enough the whole incident was caught on video and kind of memed by the rest of the school. Because of that, I was kind of known as the backflip boy for the rest of the year, and I don't think anyone actually knew my real name.”

Xuan laughed as he told the story and said he was able to get a better perspective on it after talking with an adviser, one of several adults he said were influential in his time at Lambert, including teachers, counselors, vice principals, coaches, his FBLA supervisor and Principal Gary Davison.

“These people have all played a significant part of developing not just the leader that I get to be today but also the person and the character that I am today,” Xuan said. “Throughout the years, I've been able to just walk right into their offices and any problem I've been having, they've been more than happy to offer their suggestions, their advice and just be there to comfort me when I need them.”