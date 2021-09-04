The heart of East Forsyth: School leaders partner with local nonprofits to provide on-campus support for families





The Broncos’ Place

With families’ basic needs in mind, Saenz and Cheney partnered with The Place of Forsyth to plan a school store on campus where students will be able to pick up donated food, clothes and supplies they may need on campus or at home.

Through the store, called The Broncos’ Place, the nonprofit can bring resources and items for families directly to campus. East Forsyth has also been accepting donations from community members and local churches and organizations to help stock up for students in need.

The store, which will be run by staff, students and volunteers from The Place, is separate from the already-established school store where families can buy spirit wear and other items, but Saenz said it will be more of a “hang out” spot for students where they can also buy coffee and other treats.

“The Broncos’ Place will be a place where all students are welcome to hang out and meet with one another,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place. “Students, teachers and staff will be able to purchase coffee, a baked item or a treat. But also, pick up a free granola bar, fresh fruit, hygiene items, and ask for additional assistance in a more private manner.”

This way, Smith and Saenz said they hope students and families feel more comfortable asking for help.

“By meeting face-to-face with students and becoming part of their school culture, we hope that students who need assistance will be able to receive help without the stigma of going to a ‘clothing closet’ in a dark hallway,” Smith said.

She explained students will also be able to talk directly with The Place volunteers on campus and seek assistance for their families “that perhaps their parents are unaware of, or that they refuse to seek out on their own.”

The Place and East Forsyth have worked hard through the beginning of the school year to bring The Broncos’ Place together, and they will be holding an official grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

“We could not be more thrilled about this partnership,” Smith said. “It has challenged us to think of service in an innovative way and has given us the opportunity to embrace a new generation in a more direct and intentional way. Hopefully, The Broncos’ Place will give everyone an additional safe place to go to, but we anticipate that the impact on us, as an organization, will be just as meaningful.”