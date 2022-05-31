Hendricks Middle, East Forsyth High celebrate end of school year with time capsule tradition

“It’s hard to believe that our first year, our inaugural year, is already done,” East Forsyth Principal Jeff Cheney said during the ceremony that was held on campus during the last day of school on Thursday, May 27.

“From the moment [the opening of] East was announced, the enthusiasm from our community was contagious,” he continued. “This momentum built through the entire construction project, hiring of the staff, our grand opening and our ribbon cutting.

“But also, most importantly, when the students arrived on the first day of school in August. So today we take the time to reflect, recognize and celebrate the most significant achievements of this historic year.”

Although Cheney said they would need a capsule “the size of a farm silo” to truly put all the school’s accomplishments from its inaugural year into, he and his team chose what they believe to be their top achievements.

To speak on these achievements, Cheney invited some of the school’s top athletes and coaches to place memories in the capsule.

The first speakers were girls’ softball Coach Dan Weber and center fielder Emily Hutchenson, whose team won the school’s first region championship. Weber said he was impressed with the team, formed from students coming from various schools in the county to East Forsyth.

“It was a great year and a great experience, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else with anyone else,” Hutchenson said.

She and her coach reached into the time capsule to add in a program from their region championship and a Forsyth County News article detailing the championship win.