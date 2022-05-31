Hendricks Middle, East Forsyth High celebrate end of school year with time capsule tradition

Hendricks Middle and East Forsyth High schools celebrated the end to the inaugural school years by creating time capsules, taking part in a new Forsyth County Schools tradition.
Each school invited the community to a time capsule ceremony, inviting school leaders, staff and students to place hand-picked items that best represent their experience and achievements during what has been a historic year for the schools.
Both East Forsyth and Hendricks’ time capsules will be opened in 25 years.
“It’s hard to believe that our first year, our inaugural year, is already done,” East Forsyth Principal Jeff Cheney said during the ceremony that was held on campus during the last day of school on Thursday, May 27.
“From the moment [the opening of] East was announced, the enthusiasm from our community was contagious,” he continued. “This momentum built through the entire construction project, hiring of the staff, our grand opening and our ribbon cutting.
“But also, most importantly, when the students arrived on the first day of school in August. So today we take the time to reflect, recognize and celebrate the most significant achievements of this historic year.”
Although Cheney said they would need a capsule “the size of a farm silo” to truly put all the school’s accomplishments from its inaugural year into, he and his team chose what they believe to be their top achievements.
To speak on these achievements, Cheney invited some of the school’s top athletes and coaches to place memories in the capsule.
The first speakers were girls’ softball Coach Dan Weber and center fielder Emily Hutchenson, whose team won the school’s first region championship. Weber said he was impressed with the team, formed from students coming from various schools in the county to East Forsyth.
“It was a great year and a great experience, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else with anyone else,” Hutchenson said.
She and her coach reached into the time capsule to add in a program from their region championship and a Forsyth County News article detailing the championship win.
The next speaker was boys’ soccer Coach Chere Thomas and varsity player Evan Carroll, whose team Cheney said advanced the furthest for the state championship. Carroll said the team has worked harder than most of the teams she has coached in the 20 years of her career.
Carroll thanked the school and his coach for the support through what started out as a rocky season.
“I’m just really proud of just how far we made it,” he said.
Thomas and Carroll added a scarf, a program from the first home state playoff game and an FCN article about the team reaching Class 3A Elite Eight.
Cheney also invited up Navo Valor Lekes, the first individual champion in the school’s history. And she earned the championship outside of athletics.
Lekes won the state literary domestic extemporaneous competition where she had to give a speech from a random prompt.
“I didn’t do as much as some of these other people who have athletic achievements,” Lekes said. “I personally can’t do anything like that, but I was able to just speak in a room for about seven minutes, come back and win a state championship. So that’s pretty cool.”
Her contribution to the time capsule was a news article describing her win.
The school’s most decorated athlete, junior Alex Arrambide, was the last student to add to the time capsule after speaking to the crowd about his achievements in both cross country and track and field.
He walked away as the state’s runner up in cross country after competing in the state championship with only one shoe on his foot. Coming back in the spring, he won the state championship for track and field.
“I’m extremely grateful for this first year and all my coaches and new staff,” Arrambide said. “They pushed me to new levels.”
He added two FCN stories to the time capsule from the state championship races.
Before closing the ceremony, Cheney made some of his own additions to the time capsule, including several Forsyth County News editions featuring stories about the school’s opening, construction and first day of school; a list of faculty and staff from the first year; the school’s grand opening ribbon; a program from one of the school’s fine arts productions; and a brick from the school’s construction.
Cheney then closed the time capsule and brought it into the school’s front office where a room has been dedicated to store it. Outside of the room, a placard says the capsule will be opened on the school’s 25th anniversary.
“As a brand-new school with a developing athletic program, student organizations and competition teams, our Broncos put East on the map year one,” Cheney said. “The future is so bright — bright orange — we can’t wait to see where these trailblazers will take us.”
Hendricks Middle School
At Hendrick Middle School earlier in the month, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden opened the ceremony for the district’s 11th middle school.
He said that while opening a new school is always a challenge, especially during a pandemic, Hendrick’s leaders, staff and students have worked over the last year to make sure the school and community feel like family.
“I appreciate the principal, [Cheryl] Riddle, and her entire leadership team, our teachers, and staff at Hendricks Middle School for working with many stakeholders in our community to create connections for our students, our staff and families,” Bearden said. “It really has been an amazing first year, but the best is yet to come for Hendricks Middle School.”
Riddle thanked her administrative team and the community for all the support to help create a successful first year. Speaking to a crowd of students, district and school leaders, and families, Riddle named some of the many achievements the school saw throughout the first year.
She said student mathletes team won second place in the state competition, moving them along to nationals at Texas A&M this summer; the seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball team won the district’s sportsmanship trophy, and the competition cheer team came out as a runner-up in the inaugural county championship competition.
Before inviting students up to the stage to add items into the time capsule, Riddle invited the family of Don Hendricks, the school’s namesake and a former Forsyth County Board of Education member, to present items they would be adding to honor him.
Together, the family added a program from the school’s grand opening along with a transcription of former Superintendent Paula Gault’s remarks “so that future Hawks would know a little bit about Don Hendricks,” they said.
They also included a booklet from this year’s Celebration of Excellence, which includes information about the Don Hendricks Partnership award, the highest honor that a partner in education can receive, and a book of photos from the grand opening and news articles about Don Hendricks and the school.
Riddle herself also added a Hawks T-shirt, FCN newspapers featuring articles about the school’s grand opening; a faculty photo; their first yearbook; merchandise from the Braves and Georgia Bulldogs after winning the World Series and National Championship, respectively; and more.
After she added the items to the capsule, a student representative from each grade added their contribution.
Kinsley Keith, a sixth grader, added a poster of her class’s 2021 highlights. These included photos of one teacher’s dog and their favorite movie of the year, “Encanto.”
Justin Marshall, a seventh grader, added a poster of the school’s COVID-19 case count for the school year and a Hawks face mask.
“My decision was to do a [COVID-19] theme because I had no other idea,” Marshall said.
Eighth grade representative Isabella Rappaccioli added a speech she wrote about her first year at Hendricks Middle School and how much she has grown to love the staff at school while another eighth grader, Ishaan Agarwal, shared his own speech about persevering through a pandemic, which won him first place for an oratorical contest.
After adding in the last of the items, Riddle and her staff placed the time capsule in a vault like the one at East Forsyth to also be opened in 25 years.
“Thank you so much for coming today and helping us celebrate our inaugural year at Hendricks Middle School,” Riddle said.