Here are the details about a state bill that could give some relief to Forsyth County taxpayers

Local legislators introduced a new bill to the state House on Tuesday, March 14, that would provide Forsyth County residents with a floating homestead exemption from school district property taxes.

Sponsored by Rep. Carter Barrett, District 24, and several other local representatives, HB 717 would help to relieve taxpayers from spikes in property values by anchoring tax bills to an adjusted base year.

As stated in the bill, once taxpayers apply for the exemption their tax bills collected by Forsyth County Schools would not be able to raise by more than 4% annually.

An exemption like this would prevent citizens’ tax bills from skyrocketing in the same way they did last year as values across Georgia and the U.S. rose to historic numbers due to inflation.

Following the hike in property taxes last year, many in the community asked the board and local legislators to put a floating homestead exemption in place to help freeze property values and save them from such an economic phenomenon.