Here’s how to get ready for this year’s Paladin Pacer at Pinecrest Academy

Forsyth County residents can now register for Pinecrest Academy’s 4th annual Paladin Pacer coming up on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Paladin Pacer is open to all runners, walkers and hikers and includes both a 5K and Fun Run for kids and casual walkers. This year, however, there will be two new changes to the annual event.

Participants in the 5K will now run or walk across Pinecrest’s 68-acre campus, featuring a cross country trail and field, instead of the usual trail along Highway 141. The 5K will also now be a Trail Race, meaning participants will be going through a natural trail instead of a paved road or sidewalk.