Here’s how to get ready for this year’s Paladin Pacer at Pinecrest Academy

Forsyth County residents can now register for Pinecrest Academy’s 4th annual Paladin Pacer coming up on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Paladin Pacer is open to all runners, walkers and hikers and includes both a 5K and Fun Run for kids and casual walkers. This year, however, there will be two new changes to the annual event.
Participants in the 5K will now run or walk across Pinecrest’s 68-acre campus, featuring a cross country trail and field, instead of the usual trail along Highway 141. The 5K will also now be a Trail Race, meaning participants will be going through a natural trail instead of a paved road or sidewalk.
“Trail running increases the physicality of the race by adding climbs and a rougher terrain,” according to a press release. “So Paladin Pacer participants can be ready for over two miles of scenic dirt trails, grass and hills.”
The 1-mile Fun Run will include three laps around the school’s driveway, giving parents the chance to support their kids participating from the sidelines.
Cross country teams participating in the 5K are encouraged to participate as a group along with families who plan to enter together. Registration is open now, and the early-bird rate for the 5K and Fun Run is open through Feb. 17.
Awards will be presented for the overall top female and male and top three male and female finishers in each age group.
For more information or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/ytbmjuvs.