By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here's the proposed redistricting map for the 2024-25 school year
42 neighborhoods would be affected by the proposed changes
Board of Education
The Forsyth County Board of Education office. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
In an effort to even out the number of students at eight elementary schools, Forsyth County Schools has presented a redistricting map to the Board of Education.