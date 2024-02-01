In an effort to even out the number of students at eight elementary schools, Forsyth County Schools has presented a redistricting map to the Board of Education.
Here's the proposed redistricting map for the 2024-25 school year
42 neighborhoods would be affected by the proposed changes
Latest
-
Where 42 neighborhoods with Forsyth County students could be redistricted next year
-
This Chestatee Elementary teacher has been molding young minds in Forsyth County for nearly 30 years
-
This Forsyth County school kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration this year
-
'It's all about the kids.' Why this former pro athlete is reading to elementary students across Forsyth County