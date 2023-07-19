By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here's what the new UNG president had to say in first sit-down interview
UNG President Mike Shannon
New University of North Georgia President Michael Shannon recently announced a 45-day listening tour to gather feedback on how UNG can overcome falling student enrollment. - photo by Scott Rogers
About a week after announcing a 45-day listening tour, newly hired University of North Georgia President Michael Shannon sat down for his first media interview to talk about what the opportunity means to him and how he plans to tackle the challenges presented by declining student enrollment and budget cuts.