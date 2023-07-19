About a week after announcing a 45-day listening tour, newly hired University of North Georgia President Michael Shannon sat down for his first media interview to talk about what the opportunity means to him and how he plans to tackle the challenges presented by declining student enrollment and budget cuts.
Here's what the new UNG president had to say in first sit-down interview
Latest
-
UNG president announces 45-day ‘listening tour’ amid declining enrollment, budget cuts
-
Forsyth County residents react to U.S. Supreme Court striking down student loan forgiveness
-
Forsyth County school board approves rollback to property tax rate
-
Students can start these new bachelor’s programs at UNG’s Cumming campus this fall