Here’s where to watch this year’s State of the Schools address in Forsyth County
State of the Schools
The 2023 State of the Schools address will be held at New Hope Elementary School on Tuesday, July 25. Image courtesy of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce
Forsyth County Schools and the Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 State of the Schools address on Tuesday, July 25, to provide an update on education in the county.